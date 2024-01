Pyth Network Becomes Preferred Oracle Partner for Ethereum Layer 2 Network Blast

Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here .

According to Foresight News, Pyth Network has announced that it has become the preferred oracle partner for the Ethereum Layer 2 network Blast ecosystem. Its on-chain random number solution, Pyth Entropy, and its price feed system, Price Feeds, have been deployed to Blast. Developers on Blast can now integrate over 400 real-time price sources and new random number sources.