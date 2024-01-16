copy link
Pyth Network Becomes Preferred Oracle Partner for Ethereum Layer 2 Network Blast
Binance News
2024-01-16 23:50
According to Foresight News, Pyth Network has announced that it has become the preferred oracle partner for the Ethereum Layer 2 network Blast ecosystem. Its on-chain random number solution, Pyth Entropy, and its price feed system, Price Feeds, have been deployed to Blast. Developers on Blast can now integrate over 400 real-time price sources and new random number sources.
