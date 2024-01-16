ProShares Submits Five Leveraged Bitcoin ETF Applications to SEC

According to Foresight News, ProShares has submitted five leveraged Bitcoin ETF applications to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The applications include ProShares UltraShort Bitcoin ETF (-2x), ProShares ShortPlus Bitcoin ETF (-1.5x), ProShares Short Bitcoin ETF (-1x), ProShares Plus Bitcoin ETF (+1.5x), and ProShares Ultra Bitcoin ETF (+2x). These products track the daily performance of the Bloomberg Galaxy Bitcoin Index, with stock codes and fees to be determined, and are tentatively set to take effect on April 1st. Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas stated that there could be as many as a dozen similar product applications in the market within a few months.

View full text