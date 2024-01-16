Square Enix Confirms AI-Generated Art in Upcoming Game Foamstars

According to Decrypt, video game giant Square Enix has confirmed the use of AI-generated art in their upcoming game Foamstars. The company used artificial intelligence to create in-game album covers for the music featured in the Foamstars soundtrack. Foamstars is a 4v4 shooter-style game developed for the PlayStation 4 and 5, with players using foam-firing guns to build terrain and gain an advantage against foes. The game will be available for download and purchase between February 6 and March 4. Square Enix acknowledged the use of generative AI for album art but emphasized that humans created everything else in the game. Generative AI refers to artificial intelligence models that use prompts to create images, text, videos, and music. Platforms like Midjourney, ChatGPT, and Claude AI are flagship products of the emerging consumer-facing AI market. Square Enix and other AAA game studios, including Blizzard Entertainment, Roblox, Ubisoft, and NCSoft, are leveraging artificial intelligence in their creative processes. Square Enix President Takashi Kiryu stated that AI would increase game development productivity and be applied to marketing efforts.

