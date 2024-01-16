Buy Crypto
Markets
Trade
Spot
Buy and sell on the Spot market with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Buy & sell cryptocurrencies using bank transfer and 800+ options
Convert & Block Trade
The easiest way to trade at all sizes
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
Copy Trading
Follow the most popular traders
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Contracts settled in USDT and USDC
COIN-M Futures
Contracts settled in cryptocurrency
Options
USDT Options with limited downside and affordable entry
Earn
Square
Square
Stay informed with everything crypto
Academy (Learn & Earn)
Earn crypto by learning about blockchain
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights
Research
Institutional-grade analysis, in-depth insights, and more
More
VIP & Institutional
Your trusted digital asset platform for VIPs and institutions
Launchpad
Discover and gain access to new token launches
Mining Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto
Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
NFT
Explore NFTs from creators worldwide
Fan Token
Discover an all-new fandom and unlock unlimited fan experiences
Web3 Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
BNB Chain
The most popular blockchain to build your own dApp
Charity
Blockchain empowers charity to be more transparent, efficient, and traceable
Cancel
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Square Enix Confirms AI-Generated Art in Upcoming Game Foamstars

Binance News
2024-01-16 21:42
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Decrypt, video game giant Square Enix has confirmed the use of AI-generated art in their upcoming game Foamstars. The company used artificial intelligence to create in-game album covers for the music featured in the Foamstars soundtrack. Foamstars is a 4v4 shooter-style game developed for the PlayStation 4 and 5, with players using foam-firing guns to build terrain and gain an advantage against foes. The game will be available for download and purchase between February 6 and March 4. Square Enix acknowledged the use of generative AI for album art but emphasized that humans created everything else in the game. Generative AI refers to artificial intelligence models that use prompts to create images, text, videos, and music. Platforms like Midjourney, ChatGPT, and Claude AI are flagship products of the emerging consumer-facing AI market. Square Enix and other AAA game studios, including Blizzard Entertainment, Roblox, Ubisoft, and NCSoft, are leveraging artificial intelligence in their creative processes. Square Enix President Takashi Kiryu stated that AI would increase game development productivity and be applied to marketing efforts.
View full text