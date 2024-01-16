Buy Crypto
Shiba Inu Dog Nearly Breaks Gyromite Speedrun Record

Binance News
2024-01-16 21:40
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Decrypt, a shiba inu named Peanut Butter, owned by YouTuber and Twitch streamer JSR, nearly broke the speedrun record for the 1985 Nintendo NES game Gyromite. Using a custom dog-friendly controller, Peanut Butter completed the game's 'B Game' mode in 26 minutes and 24.5 seconds during the annual Awesome Games Done Quick event. Despite a few errors causing the loss of some lives, Peanut Butter's time would place him in the third-place spot on Speedrun.com's records. In Gyromite, players control a sleepwalking professor navigating a world of blue and red pipes, which must be moved strategically by tapping and holding corresponding buttons. Peanut Butter's setup included three buttons, with JSR prompting the dog to hold the correct buttons as needed. The Games Done Quick Twitch stream, where the speedrun was broadcasted, saw its viewer count rise from around 64,000 to over 77,000 during Peanut Butter's playthrough.
