Bitcoin and Gold Correlation Approaches Historical Levels
Binance News
2024-01-16 21:07
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Decrypt, the correlation between Bitcoin and gold prices has climbed to new heights in recent months, reaching a current level of 0.76 (or 76%). This tightening relationship between the two assets, both considered strong stores of value by their proponents, comes as Bitcoin increasingly inhabits aspects of mainstream finance. The Bitcoin-gold correlation has fluctuated throughout much of the digital asset's history but grew tighter after the market crash in 2020 at the start of the COVID-19 crisis. Bitcoin's correlation to gold witnessed a notable surge, sitting at approximately 75% by the end of 2023, coinciding with global central banks adopting interest rate hikes and signaling a temporary shift in stock market behaviors. The introduction of Bitcoin ETFs in the U.S. market last week also marked a watershed moment, heralding Bitcoin's transition to a stock-like asset. Despite this, Bitcoin's kinship with gold has only strengthened, with the bitcoin-gold correlation today sitting at 76%, only a few points behind the all-time high of 79%. The Bitcoin to gold ratio, a metric that results from dividing the price of Bitcoin by that of gold, also climbed steeply throughout 2023, peaking towards the year's end before a slight retracement earlier this month. At its zenith, the ratio touched an impressive 22.5, meaning 22.5 ounces of gold could be purchased with 1 BTC. This figure demonstrates the purchasing power of Bitcoin relative to gold, reaffirming the belief among the Bitcoin faithful that BTC provides a reliable store of value. With the U.S. inflation rate lingering above the desired Federal Reserve target of 3.35%, and Bitcoin's stellar 155% spike in 2023, investors are not just chasing growth; they are also seeking stability in the face of economic uncertainty. Bitcoin, with its gold-like performance, offers a semblance of this stability.
