Crypto Investment Products Surpass $1 Billion Inflows, Driven by Bitcoin ETFs

According to Decrypt, total inflows into crypto investment products exceeded $1 billion last week, driven by the launch of 10 spot Bitcoin ETFs. Global inflows into exchange-traded products (ETPs) reached $1.18 billion, with the United States contributing a net $1.24 billion to the crypto economy. Minor outflows from Europe slightly offset these gains. Although not a record, as the crypto sector saw $1.5 billion in inflows in a single week in October 2021, last week did set a new record for net trading volume for crypto industry ETFs, exceeding $17.5 billion in a seven-day period. This increase is largely attributed to the Bitcoin ETFs, which experienced $4.5 billion worth of trading on their first day alone. Analysts caution against placing too much emphasis on the opening performances of these financial products, as ETFs are often considered and approached in the long-term by Wall Street investors.

