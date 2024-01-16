US Supreme Court Denies Hearing Apple vs. Epic Games Antitrust Case

According to Decrypt, the U.S. Supreme Court has denied hearing the Apple vs. Epic Games antitrust case, effectively maintaining Apple's current App Store fees and allowing developers to direct users to external payment methods. The decision also permits Apple to keep its App Store as the only one available to iOS users. Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney expressed disappointment with the outcome, stating that the court battle to open iOS to competing stores and payments is lost in the United States. However, he noted that iOS app developers can now include buttons and links directing users to external purchases outside of the App Store. Apple's App Store is the only way for iOS users to download new applications, with Apple taking a 30% cut of any in-app purchases or app sales. Epic Games, publisher of Fortnite and creator of the Unreal Engine game development platform, attempted to find a workaround in 2020 to avoid the "Apple tax." The Supreme Court's decision allows the Ninth Circuit's rulings to go into effect, enabling iOS developers to suggest alternative payment methods outside of the App Store, potentially resulting in billions of dollars in lost revenue for Apple. However, the App Store's 30% in-app purchase tax remains in place in the United States.

