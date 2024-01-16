Buy Crypto
Markets
Trade
Spot
Buy and sell on the Spot market with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Buy & sell cryptocurrencies using bank transfer and 800+ options
Convert & Block Trade
The easiest way to trade at all sizes
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
Copy Trading
Follow the most popular traders
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Contracts settled in USDT and USDC
COIN-M Futures
Contracts settled in cryptocurrency
Options
USDT Options with limited downside and affordable entry
Earn
Square
Square
Stay informed with everything crypto
Academy (Learn & Earn)
Earn crypto by learning about blockchain
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights
Research
Institutional-grade analysis, in-depth insights, and more
More
VIP & Institutional
Your trusted digital asset platform for VIPs and institutions
Launchpad
Discover and gain access to new token launches
Mining Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto
Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
NFT
Explore NFTs from creators worldwide
Fan Token
Discover an all-new fandom and unlock unlimited fan experiences
Web3 Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
BNB Chain
The most popular blockchain to build your own dApp
Charity
Blockchain empowers charity to be more transparent, efficient, and traceable
Cancel
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

BlackRock CEO Begins Marketing Drive for Second Ethereum-Based ETF

Binance News
2024-01-16 16:54
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to CoinDesk, BlackRock CEO Larry Fink has started promoting a second spot ETF product based on Ethereum, following the debut of the company's bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF). Fink cited the transformational utility of Ethereum's blockchain as a reason for the new product. However, selling an ether (ETH) ETF could present a challenge to issuers, as investors may have already bought a bitcoin ETF and may not see the need for another crypto diversification tool. Sui Chung, the CEO of CF Benchmarks, an index provider for digital assets and partner firm on the BlackRock iShares bitcoin ETF (IBIT), has been considering this issue. Chung believes that the primary focus should be on how bitcoin behaves and its price history, as a small allocation can diversify a portfolio and boost the overall risk-adjusted return. He also noted that marketing an ETH ETF to traditional finance investors could be difficult, as they may have already invested in bitcoin for diversification purposes. BlackRock's Fink has already begun exploring the complex world of Ethereum by mentioning tokenization, a popular concept among traditional finance firms. However, Chung believes that an educational approach should also include explanations of smart contracts, decentralized finance (DeFi), and the differences between Bitcoin and Ethereum, such as Ethereum's move away from the energy-intensive proof-of-work security system to a greener validator model. BlackRock declined to comment on the matter.
View full text