dYdX Foundation Announces End of Epoch 31 and Reduced V3 Trading and LP Rewards

According to Foresight News, the dYdX Foundation has announced the end of Epoch 31, and in accordance with the DIP 29 proposal, trading and liquidity provider (LP) rewards on V3 have now been reduced to zero. Additionally, traders on the dYdX Chain can receive up to 90% of the returned fees as trading rewards, as well as incentive plan rewards for a 6-month period.

