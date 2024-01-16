copy link
SwissBorg Provides Multi-Asset Price Data to Pyth Network
Binance News
2024-01-16 15:21
According to Foresight News, Swiss cryptocurrency startup SwissBorg has provided multi-asset price data to the Pyth Network project. The collaboration aims to enhance the accuracy and reliability of the data available on the platform.
