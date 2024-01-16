copy link
Ethereum Foundation Grant Provider Transfers 100 ETH and Sells for 250,000 DAI
Binance News
2024-01-16 15:21
According to Foresight News, the Ethereum Foundation Grant Provider recently transferred 100 ETH to an associated address starting with 0xd77. Following the transfer, the ETH was immediately sold for 250,000 DAI and returned to the foundation's address.
