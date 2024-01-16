copy link
Chainlink Integrates Circle's Cross-Chain Transfer Protocol for USDC Transfers
2024-01-16 15:18
According to CoinDesk, Chainlink's Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol (CCIP) has integrated Circle's Cross-Chain Transfer Protocol (CCTP) to simplify USDC transfers across various blockchains. This integration allows developers to build cross-chain use cases involving USDC transfers, including payments and other DeFi interactions. Sergey Nazarov, co-founder of the decentralized oracle network, expressed excitement about supporting stablecoin adoption across multiple cross-chain use cases and praised CCIP's defense-in-depth security infrastructure. The integration includes Ethereum, Arbitrum, Optimism, Avalanche, and Base mainnets, with plans to add more in the near future. Chainlink's CCIP is a cross-chain communication software that enables users to message and transfer tokens across different blockchains, while Circle's CCTP is an on-chain platform that facilitates USDC transfers between chains through burning and minting.
