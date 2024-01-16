Digital Infrastructure Raises $11.5 Million in Series A Funding Round Led by CoinFund

According to Foresight News, Digital Infrastructure, a startup behind DePIN, has completed an $11.5 million Series A funding round. The round was led by CoinFund and included participation from Slow Ventures, ConsenSys Mesh, Borderless Capital, Bill Ackman's Table Management, and former General Motors CEO G. Rick Wagoner Jr. Following this round, Digital Infrastructure's total funding has reached $22 million. CoinFund's Managing Partner and Chief Investment Officer, Alex Felix, will join Digital Infrastructure's board of directors. Digital Infrastructure is currently building the decentralized automotive data protocol DIMO Network, which allows drivers to collect and view their own car data. Additionally, the company is developing DIMO Mobile, which rewards users with DIMO tokens for their participation.

