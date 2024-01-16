Dusk Launches Incentivized Testnet As Final Step Before Mainnet Release

According to Foresight News, privacy-focused blockchain Dusk has launched its Incentivized Testnet (ITN), marking one of the final stages before the release of its mainnet. The testnet will be used for stress testing and ensuring the network operates as expected. Dusk has announced that snapshots will be taken during the testnet period for future POAP claims, and once the mainnet is launched, holders will be eligible for future rewards and airdrops. Dusk reminds users that staking will take place on Ethereum, so participants need to have DUSK tokens on Ethereum to join. If DUSK tokens are on CEX or BNB Chain, users will need to withdraw or bridge them to Ethereum.

