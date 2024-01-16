Sun Yuchen's Legal Team Delays Fraud and Market Manipulation Trial, Restores Singapore TRON Foundation

According to Foresight News, Sun Yuchen's legal team has postponed the upcoming fraud and market manipulation trial for the third time and restored the previously dissolved Singapore TRON Foundation. The initial lawsuit filed by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in March last year claimed that DeAndre Cortez Way, also known as SouljaBoy, Austin Mahone, and Sun Yuchen may have manipulated TRON and BTT tokens. Cortez Way lost the case by default, while Mahone reached a settlement in August 2023. Sun Yuchen did not respond until a week after Mahone's default judgment, admitting that he would fight against the SEC.

