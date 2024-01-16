Tether Partners With Rhino.Fi To Enhance Cross-Chain Transactions And USDT User Experience In DeFi

According to Foresight News, stablecoin issuer Tether has entered into a strategic partnership with DeFi bridging service provider Rhino.Fi. The collaboration aims to enhance cross-chain transactions and improve the USDT user experience in the DeFi sector. It also focuses on seamless USDT bridging on platforms such as Ethereum, Arbitrum, Optimism, zkSync, Polygon, StarkNet, Manta, Scroll, and Avalanche. The partnership plans to expand to networks like Tron, Base, and Solana in the future.

