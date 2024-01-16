copy link
create picture
more
Tether Partners With Rhino.Fi To Enhance Cross-Chain Transactions And USDT User Experience In DeFi
Binance News
2024-01-16 14:36
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, stablecoin issuer Tether has entered into a strategic partnership with DeFi bridging service provider Rhino.Fi. The collaboration aims to enhance cross-chain transactions and improve the USDT user experience in the DeFi sector. It also focuses on seamless USDT bridging on platforms such as Ethereum, Arbitrum, Optimism, zkSync, Polygon, StarkNet, Manta, Scroll, and Avalanche. The partnership plans to expand to networks like Tron, Base, and Solana in the future.
View full text