Animoca Brands Partners with Chess.com and Magnus Carlsen to Launch Anichess
Binance News
2024-01-16 14:14
According to Foresight News, Animoca Brands has collaborated with Chess.com and five-time World Chess Champion Magnus Carlsen to develop and launch the first phase of Anichess, a free chess strategy game. The initial release features a player versus environment (PvE) mode. The second phase, which will introduce a player versus player (PvP) mode, is scheduled for the end of the first quarter of 2024.
