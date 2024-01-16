Animoca Brands Partners with Chess.com and Magnus Carlsen to Launch Anichess

According to Foresight News, Animoca Brands has collaborated with Chess.com and five-time World Chess Champion Magnus Carlsen to develop and launch the first phase of Anichess, a free chess strategy game. The initial release features a player versus environment (PvE) mode. The second phase, which will introduce a player versus player (PvP) mode, is scheduled for the end of the first quarter of 2024.

