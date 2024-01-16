Mawson Infrastructure Group Announces Unaudited Business and Operations Update for December 2023

According to Foresight News, Mawson Infrastructure Group, a Bitcoin mining company, has released its unaudited business and operations update for December 2023. The total revenue for the month is approximately $5.97 million, equivalent to about 140 BTC. The company's custodial business revenue increased by 34% month-on-month, reaching $2.66 million. Meanwhile, the self-mining business revenue grew by 27% month-on-month, amounting to $2.92 million.

View full text