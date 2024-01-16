copy link
create picture
more
LilPudgys Floor Price Reaches 1.28 ETH with Daily Trading Volume of 712.02 ETH
Binance News
2024-01-16 14:13
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, recent data from Blur reveals that the floor price of LilPudgys has reached 1.28 ETH. The daily trading volume for the digital asset has also hit 712.02 ETH.
View full text