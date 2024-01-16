Buy Crypto
Markets
Trade
Spot
Buy and sell on the Spot market with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Buy & sell cryptocurrencies using bank transfer and 800+ options
Convert & Block Trade
The easiest way to trade at all sizes
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
Copy Trading
Follow the most popular traders
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Contracts settled in USDT and USDC
COIN-M Futures
Contracts settled in cryptocurrency
Options
USDT Options with limited downside and affordable entry
Earn
Square
Square
Stay informed with everything crypto
Academy (Learn & Earn)
Earn crypto by learning about blockchain
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights
Research
Institutional-grade analysis, in-depth insights, and more
More
VIP & Institutional
Your trusted digital asset platform for VIPs and institutions
Launchpad
Discover and gain access to new token launches
Mining Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto
Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
NFT
Explore NFTs from creators worldwide
Fan Token
Discover an all-new fandom and unlock unlimited fan experiences
Web3 Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
BNB Chain
The most popular blockchain to build your own dApp
Charity
Blockchain empowers charity to be more transparent, efficient, and traceable
Cancel
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

European Banking Authority Issues Anti-Money Laundering Guidance for Crypto Firms

Binance News
2024-01-16 14:12
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to CoinDesk, the European Union's banking watchdog, the European Banking Authority (EBA), has issued guidance for crypto firms to comply with its anti-money laundering and terrorist-financing requirements. By extending the scope of its existing measures to cover crypto, the EBA aims to harmonize the approach that crypto asset service providers (CASP) across the EU should adopt to combat financial crime. The EBA highlighted the importance of CASPs being aware of the risks associated with crypto-asset transfers and implementing measures to effectively mitigate them. Last year, the EU finalized legislation on the transfer of funds via digital assets alongside its landmark Markets in Crypto Assets (MiCA) regulatory package. The EBA has since published guidelines on risk-based supervision of CASPs and is consulting on the proposed guidelines to prevent the abuse of crypto transfers that align with recommendations from the global watchdog, the Financial Action Task Force (FATF). The EBA is also consulting on further guidance relating to internal policies and controls CASPs should have. The new guidelines address other credit and financial institutions that have CASPs as their customers or are exposed to crypto assets. Competent authorities must report their compliance with the new guidelines within two months of publishing the guidelines translated into the official EU languages. The guidelines will apply from December 30, around the time when MiCA takes full effect.
View full text