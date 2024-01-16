Uniswap Foundation Seeks Engineering Team for V4 Frontend Development

According to Foresight News, the Uniswap Foundation has released a Request for Proposals (RFP) for the development of a frontend interface for Pool Launchers and LPs on Uniswap V4. The foundation is seeking an engineering team with a strong focus on user experience to simplify the process of establishing initial pools for new tokens and implementing liquidity incentives. The team will be responsible for delivering the Uniswap V4 interface, comprehensive user documentation, educational materials, and providing two years of initial hosting and maintenance for the frontend interface, with ongoing improvements and optimizations. The Uniswap Foundation has allocated $300,000 for this two-year project and is willing to consider proposals exceeding the budget by 25%. The foundation has announced that the RFP submission period is open from January 15 to February 1, 2024, with funding allocation scheduled for February 15 and the project launch set for February 16. Both individuals and teams are eligible to apply.

