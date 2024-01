MooreHK Begins Attestation Services for TUSD Stablecoin with 101% Reserves

Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here .

According to Foresight News, accounting firm MooreHK has officially started providing attestation services for the USD-pegged stablecoin TUSD, currently holding 101% reserves. Established in 1975, MooreHK is a subsidiary of Moore Global and is one of the leading global accounting and consulting service providers.