MooreHK Begins Attestation Services for TUSD Stablecoin with 101% Reserves
Binance News
2024-01-16 13:17
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, accounting firm MooreHK has officially started providing attestation services for the USD-pegged stablecoin TUSD, currently holding 101% reserves. Established in 1975, MooreHK is a subsidiary of Moore Global and is one of the leading global accounting and consulting service providers.
