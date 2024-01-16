copy link
DeFi Protocol dForce Announces Launch of Funding Program
2024-01-16 13:04
According to Foresight News, DeFi protocol dForce has announced the launch of a funding program called the DGP. The program will initially run a two-quarter pilot plan and provide a budget of $50,000 in DF tokens. Additionally, all STIP incentives obtained through the dForce funding program must comply with Arbitrum STIP eligibility requirements.
