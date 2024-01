DeFi Protocol dForce Announces Launch of Funding Program

Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here .

According to Foresight News, DeFi protocol dForce has announced the launch of a funding program called the DGP. The program will initially run a two-quarter pilot plan and provide a budget of $50,000 in DF tokens. Additionally, all STIP incentives obtained through the dForce funding program must comply with Arbitrum STIP eligibility requirements.