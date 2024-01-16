Ronin Network Tops Active Address Growth for Second Month, Solana Leads in Total Active Addresses

According to Foresight News, Nansen reported that as of January 1, 2024, Ronin Network has ranked first in the list of largest active address growth for the second consecutive month among various public chains and second-layer networks. Meanwhile, Solana currently ranks first in total active addresses. The Ronin Network's continued growth in active addresses highlights its increasing popularity and adoption in the blockchain space. On the other hand, Solana's leading position in total active addresses demonstrates its strong presence and user base in the market. Both Ronin Network and Solana have been making significant strides in the blockchain industry, attracting more users and developers to their platforms. Their growth in active addresses is a testament to their ongoing success and potential for further expansion in the future.

