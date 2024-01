UXUY App And Web Platform Launch Inscription Center Supporting Multiple EVM Chains

Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here .

According to Foresight News, UXUY App and Web platform have simultaneously launched their Inscription Center, allowing users to deploy, engrave, and transfer inscriptions with one-click management of inscription assets. The platform currently supports mainstream EVM chains such as BNB, AVAX, and Polygon and plans to integrate more UTXO inscription ecosystems, including BTC.