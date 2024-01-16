copy link
UXUY App And Web Platform Launch Inscription Center Supporting Multiple EVM Chains
2024-01-16 12:27
According to Foresight News, UXUY App and Web platform have simultaneously launched their Inscription Center, allowing users to deploy, engrave, and transfer inscriptions with one-click management of inscription assets. The platform currently supports mainstream EVM chains such as BNB, AVAX, and Polygon and plans to integrate more UTXO inscription ecosystems, including BTC.
