Solana May Attempt to Break $100 as Consolidation Nears End
Binance News
2024-01-16 12:20
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to CryptoPotato, Solana appears to be nearing the end of its consolidation and may attempt to break into $100 again. Key support levels are at $78, while key resistance levels are at $104. Solana was on the verge of charting another lower low, but buyers returned to stop that from happening. As a result, SOL made a higher low, and the price action shows signs it may want to test the resistance at $104. If the price gets back above $100, then the key resistance will struggle to stop bulls, and Solana may enter a renewed uptrend. This most recent correction appears to be ending, which would support such a move. The 12-hour MACD is hours away from a bullish cross. If confirmed, then buyers have the upper hand, and SOL will likely return to a three-digit valuation. The bias for SOL is neutral. The bias will change to bullish if the key resistance at $104 breaks. Until then, pressure may be building up under this key level, which could lead to increased volatility this week.
