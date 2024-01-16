Ripple Price Consolidates Against USDT, Increases Against BTC

According to CryptoPotato, Ripple's price has been consolidating against the USDT chart while recently increasing against BTC, making the situation interesting for XRP. On the USDT paired chart, XRP has been consolidating around the $0.6 price mark after failing to break above the large bullish flag pattern. The market has dropped below the $0.6 level and the 200-day moving average located nearby, which might lead to a decline toward the lower boundary of the pattern and even the $0.4 support level. The Relative Strength Index is also showing values below 50%, indicating that momentum is in favor of the sellers. In contrast, the BTC paired chart shows a relatively better situation for XRP. The price has recently rebounded from the lower boundary of the large falling wedge and the 1300 SAT support level. If the market breaks above the higher trendline of the pattern and the 200-day moving average located around the 1800 SAT mark, a rally toward the 2200 SAT level could be expected in the coming months. However, a breakdown of the 1300 SAT support zone would yield disastrous results for XRP, as the price might plunge significantly.

