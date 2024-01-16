copy link
AI Chatbot Scopechat Launches For Web3 Data Analysis And Crypto Insights
Binance News
2024-01-16 11:52
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, 0xScope has announced the launch of Scopechat, an AI chatbot based on Web3 data. Users can access detailed analysis and trading reports on cryptocurrencies, discover the latest trends and popular tokens, and consult on Web3-related questions.
