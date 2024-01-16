Buy Crypto
Markets
Trade
Spot
Buy and sell on the Spot market with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Buy & sell cryptocurrencies using bank transfer and 800+ options
Convert & Block Trade
The easiest way to trade at all sizes
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
Copy Trading
Follow the most popular traders
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Contracts settled in USDT and USDC
COIN-M Futures
Contracts settled in cryptocurrency
Options
USDT Options with limited downside and affordable entry
Earn
Square
Square
Stay informed with everything crypto
Academy (Learn & Earn)
Earn crypto by learning about blockchain
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights
Research
Institutional-grade analysis, in-depth insights, and more
More
VIP & Institutional
Your trusted digital asset platform for VIPs and institutions
Launchpad
Discover and gain access to new token launches
Mining Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto
Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
NFT
Explore NFTs from creators worldwide
Fan Token
Discover an all-new fandom and unlock unlimited fan experiences
Web3 Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
BNB Chain
The most popular blockchain to build your own dApp
Charity
Blockchain empowers charity to be more transparent, efficient, and traceable
Cancel
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

XRP Outperforms Dogecoin and Solana in Q4 2023 Liquidity Rankings

Binance News
2024-01-16 11:47
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to CryptoPotato, Ripple's XRP ranked as the top 3 cryptocurrencies in terms of liquidity in Q4 2023, surpassing Dogecoin (DOGE) and Solana (SOL). The only two digital assets ahead were Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH). XRP witnessed many developments in the last quarter of 2023, with its price exceeding the $0.70 mark in November. It also became the top-traded cryptocurrency on Uphold for the week of November 18 – November 25, when almost 75% of the exchange's users purchased some amount of XRP. At one point in 2023, the token turned into the most traded altcoin on US-based cryptocurrency exchanges, with SOL, LTC, and DOGE trailing behind. Despite its impressive performance in 2023, the asset's price has been on a downfall lately, currently trading at around $0.57. However, multiple analysts, such as Crypto Rover and Dark Defender, believe XRP's glory days are yet to come. The former expects a "massive breakout" in the next eight weeks, while the latter envisioned a bull run that could take the asset's value to as high as $22.50 before the end of 2024.
View full text