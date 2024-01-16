copy link
Hedera Launches Wallet Snap for MetaMask Snaps
Binance News
2024-01-16 11:34
According to Foresight News, open-source proof-of-stake blockchain Hedera has announced the launch of MetaMask Snaps on its platform. The newly introduced Hedera Wallet Snap aims to enhance the overall user experience while simplifying the workflow for developers. Developers can now seamlessly integrate Hedera's features into MetaMask-based applications.
