ArkStream Capital Completes Strategic Investment In Manta Network In Q4 2023

According to Foresight News, ArkStream Capital announced that its second-phase fund completed a strategic investment in Manta Network in the fourth quarter of 2023. This follows the investment made by ArkStream Capital's first-phase fund in Manta Network back in August 2021. Manta Network is a privacy-preserving decentralized exchange built on the Polkadot ecosystem. The platform aims to provide users with secure and private transactions, ensuring that their financial data remains confidential. The investment by ArkStream Capital will help Manta Network further develop its technology and expand its user base. ArkStream Capital is a leading investment firm focused on blockchain technology and digital assets. The company's investments aim to support innovative projects and drive the growth of the blockchain industry. With this strategic investment in Manta Network, ArkStream Capital continues to demonstrate its commitment to fostering the development of cutting-edge blockchain solutions.

