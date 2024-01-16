Ondo Foundation Announces Unlocking of ONDO Tokens on January 18

According to Foresight News, the Ondo Foundation has announced via Twitter that it will unlock ONDO tokens on January 18. The total supply of ONDO tokens is 10 billion, with an initial circulating supply of 1,426,647,567 tokens. Over 85% of ONDO tokens were initially locked. The unlocking of ONDO tokens is a significant event for the Ondo Foundation and its RWA platform. The foundation aims to provide a decentralized finance ecosystem that enables users to access various financial services. The release of ONDO tokens will likely increase the platform's liquidity and attract more users to participate in its ecosystem.

