Hermez Network Withdraws Staking and Deposits 4.5 Million MATIC to SwissBorg Over Transparency Concerns

According to Foresight News, Hermez Network has withdrawn its staking and deposited 4.5 million MATIC tokens (worth approximately $3.81 million) into SwissBorg two hours ago. The decision was made due to concerns over the transparency of the Polygon Foundation's token allocation.