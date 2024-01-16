copy link
create picture
more
Hermez Network Withdraws Staking and Deposits 4.5 Million MATIC to SwissBorg Over Transparency Concerns
Binance News
2024-01-16 10:19
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, Hermez Network has withdrawn its staking and deposited 4.5 million MATIC tokens (worth approximately $3.81 million) into SwissBorg two hours ago. The decision was made due to concerns over the transparency of the Polygon Foundation's token allocation.
View full text