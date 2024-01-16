Decentralized Inscription Infrastructure UXUY Indexer Goes Open Source and Launches Genesis Index

According to Foresight News, the decentralized inscription infrastructure UXUY Indexer has become fully open source on Github and successfully launched its Genesis Index. The UXUY Indexer aims to connect Bitcoin and EVM chains and has already bridged BNB, AVAX, Polygon, and Tron public chains. It plans to integrate more UTXO inscription ecosystems and explore new combinations of InFi (Inscription assets + Finance).

