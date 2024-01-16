copy link
Parallel NFT Sci-Fi Card Game Co-Founder Announces Upcoming Tournaments and Collaborations
2024-01-16 09:06
According to Foresight News, Parallel, an NFT sci-fi card game, is preparing to launch tournaments and Planetfall, with plans to conduct public testing on Steam and Epic platforms. The co-founder of Parallel, Kalos, also revealed that the company will be entering into significant collaborations with key markets. In October 2021, Parallel secured $50 million in funding, led by Paradigm.
