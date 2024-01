Parallel NFT Sci-Fi Card Game Co-Founder Announces Upcoming Tournaments and Collaborations

Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here .

According to Foresight News, Parallel, an NFT sci-fi card game, is preparing to launch tournaments and Planetfall, with plans to conduct public testing on Steam and Epic platforms. The co-founder of Parallel, Kalos, also revealed that the company will be entering into significant collaborations with key markets. In October 2021, Parallel secured $50 million in funding, led by Paradigm.