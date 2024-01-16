Egypt Plans to Launch Central Bank Digital Currency by 2030

According to Foresight News, Egypt is planning to issue a Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC), known as the electronic pound, by 2030. A research report commissioned by the Egyptian Council of Ministers' Information and Decision Support Center details the North African country's CBDC objectives. The document, referred to as the 'New Presidential Era' (2024-2030) paper, outlines the most crucial strategic directions for Egypt's economy and identifies key policies for the country's economic development over the next six years.

