Apollo DeFi App to Relaunch Token and Introduce APOLLO/wstETH Pool

According to Foresight News, DeFi application Apollo is set to relaunch its APOLLO token on January 22nd, while also launching the APOLLO/wstETH pool. Terra holders of APOLLO will be able to apply for airdrops. The APOLLO pool will be introduced with a 3% transaction tax, providing funds for the team.