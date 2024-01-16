copy link
Apollo DeFi App to Relaunch Token and Introduce APOLLO/wstETH Pool
Binance News
2024-01-16 08:05
According to Foresight News, DeFi application Apollo is set to relaunch its APOLLO token on January 22nd, while also launching the APOLLO/wstETH pool. Terra holders of APOLLO will be able to apply for airdrops. The APOLLO pool will be introduced with a 3% transaction tax, providing funds for the team.
