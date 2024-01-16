copy link
Nearly 1 Billion DOGE Worth $79.75 Million Transferred Between Unknown Wallets
2024-01-16 07:05
According to Foresight News, Whale Alert monitoring has reported the transfer of approximately 990 million DOGE, valued at around $79.75 million, between unknown wallets. The sending address still holds DOGE worth about $4.11 million.
