copy link
create picture
more
MakerDAO Announces End of Native DAI on Starknet After Regenesis Network Upgrade
Binance News
2024-01-16 06:42
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, MakerDAO has announced that the native DAI on Starknet will be discontinued after the upcoming Regenesis network upgrade, as it is not upgradable. The old version of DAI on Starknet will be replaced with a new version. MakerDAO advises users to transfer or migrate their DAI before the Regenesis deployment.
View full text