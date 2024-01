BNB Chain's BORZOI Token Experiences Rug Pull, Profiting Approximately $311,000

Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here .

According to Foresight News, the BORZOI token on the BNB Chain has experienced a rug pull. The deployer of the token reportedly sold a large number of tokens, profiting approximately $311,000. Foresight News notes that the rug pull token shares the same name as the official token.