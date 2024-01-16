copy link
BNB Chain's BORZOI Token Experiences Rug Pull, Profiting Approximately $311,000
2024-01-16 06:30
According to Foresight News, the BORZOI token on the BNB Chain has experienced a rug pull. The deployer of the token reportedly sold a large number of tokens, profiting approximately $311,000. Foresight News notes that the rug pull token shares the same name as the official token.
