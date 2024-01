Klaytn and Finschia Plan to Merge Chains and Establish Joint Foundation

Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here .

According to Foresight News, Klaytn and Finschia teams are planning to merge their chains and have submitted a proposal for integration to their respective governance members for discussion. The voting is scheduled to take place from January 26 to February 2. If approved, both parties plan to establish a joint foundation within the second quarter, launch a new token exchange, complete governance integration, and introduce a new business plan for the merged mainnet.