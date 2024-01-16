copy link
create picture
more
Klaytn and Finschia Plan to Merge Chains and Establish Joint Foundation
Binance News
2024-01-16 05:32
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, Klaytn and Finschia teams are planning to merge their chains and have submitted a proposal for integration to their respective governance members for discussion. The voting is scheduled to take place from January 26 to February 2. If approved, both parties plan to establish a joint foundation within the second quarter, launch a new token exchange, complete governance integration, and introduce a new business plan for the merged mainnet.
View full text