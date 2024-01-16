copy link
create picture
more
Apeiron Launches Mavis Hub for Ronin Players
Binance News
2024-01-16 05:15
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, Ronin has announced that Apeiron has launched Mavis Hub for its players. In the Apeiron godiverse, players can now stake, sign in, collect NFTs in the marketplace, and win ANIMA through Apeiron challenges. Additionally, the latest version includes improvements to Mavis Hub's memory performance and enhancements to the game installation process.
View full text