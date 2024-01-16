copy link
Wizz Wallet Takes Action After Users Report Asset Theft by Impostor Hackers
2024-01-16 05:07
According to Foresight News, Bitcoin ecosystem wallet app Wizz Wallet has released an announcement stating that users within Discord have reported being contacted by hackers impersonating the Wizz team and having their wallet assets stolen. Upon receiving user feedback, the team urgently took a series of measures, including: 1. Using RBF and other technical means to urgently intervene and recover some assets for users; 2. Contacting various exchanges to mark the stolen assets; 3. Sending the phishing addresses used by the hackers to the SlowMist security team and adding them to the blacklist.
