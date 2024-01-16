copy link
Thailand's SEC Has No Plans to Allow Bitcoin ETFs
Binance News
2024-01-16 04:01
According to Foresight News, Thailand's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has stated that it has no plans to permit the trading of Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in the country. This decision comes as the global interest in cryptocurrency continues to grow, but Thai regulators remain cautious about allowing such investment products in their market.
