BEVM Releases Testnet Fullnode Program With Token Rewards For Operators
Binance News
2024-01-16 02:38
According to Foresight News, BEVM has announced the launch of its Testnet Fullnode program, offering token rewards on the mainnet for all Testnet Fullnode operators. The primary purpose of the BEVM Testnet is to test security and Dapps deployment. Once the testing phase reaches maturity, the official mainnet is expected to be launched by the end of the first quarter.
