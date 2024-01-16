Wield Raises Over $1 Million in Pre-Seed Funding Round Led by Lemniscap

According to Foresight News, Wield, a project under the Farcaster ecosystem, has successfully completed a pre-seed funding round, raising over $1 million. The round was led by Lemniscap, with participation from Farcaster co-founders Dan Romero, Colin Armstrong, Rueben Brama, Perry Randall, and Henry Shi. Wield is part of the Farcaster ecosystem, which aims to provide innovative solutions in the blockchain and cryptocurrency space. The funds raised in this pre-seed round will be used to further develop the project and expand its offerings.

View full text