Manta Network Completes First Phase of Manta New Paradigm with Over $850 Million TVL

According to Foresight News, Manta Network has announced the completion of the first phase of Manta New Paradigm, with a total value locked (TVL) exceeding $850 million and over 14,500 participants. The company will prohibit tier-one supporters from trading, and rewards will be available for claiming before the Token Generation Event (TGE). Unclaimed New Paradigm rewards will be redistributed to the ecosystem fund, with the community management deciding on the strategic allocation for future plans.

