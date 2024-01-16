copy link
Analyst Reports $1.6 Billion Worth of Ethereum Redeemed Last Week
2024-01-16 01:37
According to Foresight News, on-chain analyst Tom Wan has observed that approximately 650,000 Ethereum tokens were redeemed last week, valued at around $1.6 billion. This marks the highest amount of redemptions since the Shanghai upgrade, excluding rewards. Notably, 85% of the withdrawals came from Figment and Celsius.
