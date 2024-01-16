copy link
create picture
more
Former Celsius CEO Requests Dismissal of Fraud and Market Manipulation Charges
Binance News
2024-01-16 01:37
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, former Celsius CEO Alex Mashinsky has filed a motion through his attorney in federal court, asking the judge to dismiss charges related to commodity fraud and market manipulation. He also requested the court to remove content about Celsius' bankruptcy from the indictment and prohibit the government from introducing evidence related to Celsius' bankruptcy during the trial.
View full text