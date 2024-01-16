Movement Labs to Launch Parthenon Testnet for Move-EVM Blockchain

According to Foresight News, Movement Labs is set to launch the Parthenon testnet for its Move language infrastructure. The team plans to build a Move-EVM blockchain supported by Snowman Consensus in the first phase. As the network undergoes testing, the second phase aims to attract more validators from the community, further decentralizing to over 100 validators and ultimately initiating testnet activities. The next stage will transition to decentralized sorting units, providing power for Move-based Rollups. Finally, compatibility with Aptos and Sui will be achieved alongside EVM, creating the first Move-EVM L2 on Ethereum.

